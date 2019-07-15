UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mid Semester Examination Starts At CEAD

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 03:46 PM

Mid Semester Examination starts at CEAD

The Mid Semester Examinations have been started at Centre of Excellence in Art and Design (CEAD), Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro from Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The Mid Semester Examinations have been started at Centre of Excellence in Art and Design (CEAD), Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro from Monday.

According to the spokesman of the Centre, the Director CEAD Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar and other officials of vigilance committee visited the examination blocks during the papers.

The papers will last for 5 days till July 19 (Friday).

Related Topics

Shar Jamshoro University Of Engineering And Technology July From

Recent Stories

Syrian Red Crescent Sends Humanitarian Food Convoy ..

1 minute ago

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashm ..

4 minutes ago

State of Emergency Imposed in Russia's Trans-Baika ..

4 minutes ago

Exhibition of top Thai Brands to be held in Karach ..

4 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

4 minutes ago

Fourteen killed in building collapse as monsoon ba ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.