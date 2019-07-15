Mid Semester Examination Starts At CEAD
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 03:46 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The Mid Semester Examinations have been started at Centre of Excellence in Art and Design (CEAD), Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro from Monday.
According to the spokesman of the Centre, the Director CEAD Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar and other officials of vigilance committee visited the examination blocks during the papers.