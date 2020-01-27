Middle standard exams to start by Feb.4

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Under the arrangement of Punjab Examination Commission (PEC), 8th class examination will start by February 4, 2020 on Tuesday.

Education authorities said Monday that under the supervision of Chief Executive officer Riaz Qadeer a training workshop was held at Government Boys High school Sargodha in which resident inspectors and supervisors of 103 examination centers of Tehsil Sargodha have participated.

The District Controller Examination Manzoor Ahmad Malik has addressed the training workshop.