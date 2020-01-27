UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Middle Standard Exams To Start By Feb.4

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 01:05 PM

Middle standard exams to start by Feb.4

Under the arrangement of Punjab Examination Commission(PEC), 8th class examination will start by February 4, 2020 on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Under the arrangement of Punjab Examination Commission (PEC), 8th class examination will start by February 4, 2020 on Tuesday.

Education authorities said Monday that under the supervision of Chief Executive officer Riaz Qadeer a training workshop was held at Government Boys High school Sargodha in which resident inspectors and supervisors of 103 examination centers of Tehsil Sargodha have participated.

The District Controller Examination Manzoor Ahmad Malik has addressed the training workshop.

Related Topics

Punjab Pakistan Engineering Council Sargodha Sion February 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Russia's Aircraft Successfully Returns to Departur ..

15 seconds ago

Navratilova, McEnroe blast 'homophobic' Court ahea ..

16 seconds ago

Cold, partly cloudy weather predicted for KP

19 seconds ago

S. Korea to hold emergency meetings on economic im ..

5 minutes ago

TAQA Morocco extends contract of Jorf Lasfar power ..

21 minutes ago

PTM Chief Manzoor Pashteen arrested

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.