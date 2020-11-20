Milad ceremonies held at colleges

Milad ceremonies were held at all the boys and girls colleges in Multan district on Friday in continuation of week-long 'Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen' ceremonies being held across Punjab on the orders of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Milad ceremonies were held at all the boys and girls colleges in Multan district on Friday in continuation of week-long 'Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen' ceremonies being held across Punjab on the orders of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Academic staff besides students attended soul-enriching Milad ceremonies where teachers and students paid glowing tribute to last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The ceremonies concluded with prayers for prosperity, development and solidarity of the country.