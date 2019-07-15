Minister assures PPMA of resolving plastic industry problems

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Plastic Manufacturers Association (PPMA) here Monday called on provincial minister for Trade and Industry Mian Aslam Iqbal and discussed various matters of mutual interest as well as problems facing the plastic industry in the province.

On this occasion, the minister assured the delegation that problems of plastic manufacturers would be solved on priority basis as thousands of people were attached with this sector. He made it clear that court directions with regard to shopping bags would be implemented at all costs.

However, the recommendations of the traders attached with this sector would be considered by the government and a representative of the plastic industry would be included in the cabinet sub-committee. Further legislation would be made in the light of court directions and proposals of the industrialists, he assured.