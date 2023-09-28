(@imiftikharalam)

The Government College University (GCU) Lahore commenced its 22nd convocation ceremony on Thursday, attended specially by Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi, former chief justice of Pakistan Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, former deputy speaker of Bahrain Dr. Adil Bin Abdul Rahman, and eminent religious scholar Qari Sohaib Ahmad Meer Muhammadi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews-Sept 28th, 2023) :The Government College University (GCU) Lahore commenced its 22nd convocation ceremony on Thursday, attended specially by Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi, former chief justice of Pakistan Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, former deputy speaker of Bahrain Dr.

Adil Bin Abdul Rahman, and eminent religious scholar Qari Sohaib Ahmad Meer Muhammadi.

The two-day event is being held to celebrate the academic achievements of its distinguished graduates.

The convocation activities are being led by GCU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Asghar Zaidi.

Speaking at the first session, Madad Ali Sindhi expressed his pride in addressing the students of an institution where Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal once taught and praised the dedication of Vice Chancellor Dr.

Zaidi. He emphasised the need for quality education in Pakistan, and said that no nation could make progress without instilling educational skills in its youth. He also commended the efforts of historical GCU in the field of education.

Vice Chancellor Dr.

Asghar Zaidi highlighted the recent developments at the university. He announced that the university's new campus in Kala Shah Kaku had become operational, hosting 13 academic departments and three administrative departments.

The GCU has also introduced new programmes in agriculture, artificial intelligence, software engineering, and public policy.

He discussed the endowment fund, being established for financial sustainability of the university.

Dr. Zaidi mentioned that the grand mosque at the GCU would be inaugurated on 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal. A total of 1,210 students would receive medals and degrees in the two-day convocation. These include 15 PhDs, 152 MS/MPhil, 159 MSc, and 884 BA/BSc (Hons) degrees.

During the first day of the convocation, the Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to actor Naeem Tahir.

Former chief justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani delivered an inspiring speech, emphasising the importance of education and its impact on the nation's progress. He encouraged graduates to never stop learning, and to use their knowledge and skills to bring about a positive change in challenging times.



Dr. Adel Bin Abdul Rahman Bin Jassim, former deputy speaker of Bahrain parliament, expressed his pride and gratitude towards Pakistan as he addressed the attendees. He urged the graduates to work towards building their country and the Muslim ummah and stressed the importance of unity.



Religious scholar Qari Sohaib Ahmad Meer Muhammadi highlighted the significance of knowledge and the potential it holds for the nation's success. He said that the nation that has knowledge can never be defeated.