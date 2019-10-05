Minister Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq inaugurates BS classes in Govt Islamia College

Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq has said upgrading the public sector educational institutions is the top priority of the Government

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq has said upgrading the public sector educational institutions is the top priority of the Government

He stated this while addressing an inaugural ceremony held at Government Jinnah Islamia Boys College here on Saturday.

The minister said students were future of the country and pledged to provide them quality education enabling them to serve the nation and the country in a better way.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated BS classes in four subjects- Botany, Chemistry, Economics and Islamyat- in the college.