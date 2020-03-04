UrduPoint.com
Minister Chairs Meeting Of Okara University Syndicate

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz on Wednesday chaired a meeting of syndicate of the Okara University held at the Civil Secretariat

Talking on the occasion, he said that work was being carried out for formulating a model charter for public sector universities.

After approval of the model charter, hurdles in appointment on important posts like treasurer, registrar and controller would get resolved.

Now vice chancellors could take free decisions without any interference, he added.

A large number of students were being given undergraduate scholarship under the Ehsas Programme, he said.

The minister directed the department to chalk out uniform format of the transcript and degrees of the university.

The meeting also gave approval for the working rules of the university besides approvalof selection committee for the treatment of employees up to 16 scale.

