UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Chairs Meeting Of School Education Deptt

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 07:04 PM

Minister chairs meeting of School Education deptt

Provincial Minister of Punjab for School Education, Murad Raas visited the Jhelum city and chaired a meeting of School Education department officials at Deputy Commissioner office here on Thursday

JHELUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister of Punjab for school Education, Murad Raas visited the Jhelum city and chaired a meeting of School Education department officials at Deputy Commissioner office here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Saif Anwar, Member Provincial Assembly, Raja Yawar Kamal, Chaudary Zafar Iqbal, Chief Executive Officer Education, Syed Mazhar Iqbal and others officials were also present in the meeting.

On this occasion, Murad Raas appreciated the Deputy Commissioner for taking practical steps for the betterment of education sector in this area.

Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Saif Anwar informed the minister that the current literacy rate in the area was 81 percent while special facilities were being given to over 1000 schools in the area for the betterment of education sector.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Provincial Assembly Jhelum

Recent Stories

Essa Lab sets up free medical camp in Karachi Deve ..

1 minute ago

45 petrol pumps found involved in short -measuring ..

1 minute ago

Saudi Arabia launches 5G service in Makkah, part o ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly body directs Pakistan Post to re ..

7 minutes ago

Rivers Chenab, Indus, Kabul run in medium, low flo ..

7 minutes ago

Khaqan Abbasi's sister allowed to meet him

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.