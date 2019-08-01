Minister chairs meeting of School Education deptt

Provincial Minister of Punjab for School Education, Murad Raas visited the Jhelum city and chaired a meeting of School Education department officials at Deputy Commissioner office here on Thursday

JHELUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister of Punjab for school Education , Murad Raas visited the Jhelum city and chaired a meeting of School Education department officials at Deputy Commissioner office here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Saif Anwar, Member Provincial Assembly, Raja Yawar Kamal, Chaudary Zafar Iqbal, Chief Executive Officer Education, Syed Mazhar Iqbal and others officials were also present in the meeting.

On this occasion, Murad Raas appreciated the Deputy Commissioner for taking practical steps for the betterment of education sector in this area.

Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Saif Anwar informed the minister that the current literacy rate in the area was 81 percent while special facilities were being given to over 1000 schools in the area for the betterment of education sector.