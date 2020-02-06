Minister for early completion of development projects in education sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akbar Ayub Thursday directed Communication and Works (C&W) department to complete all development projects in education sector at earliest.

Presiding over a meeting of C&W here to review progress on development schemes, he directed that those schemes which were not initiated yet should be started as soon as possible.

He also directed early release of funds for those schemes which were interrupted due to unavailability of funds.

The Minister said that provision of quality education was top priority of the government and KP government in collaboration with international bodies was taking emergency steps in education sector.

The meeting was attended by Secretary C&W Shahab Khan, Chief Engineer and other relevant officials.