Minister For Imparting Urdu Language At Primary Level Education

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 06:39 PM

Minister for imparting Urdu language at primary level education

Provincial Minister for Education Punjab Murad Raas on Wednesday said that primary level education would be imparted in Urdu language so the children at this age could deliver their best potential

Addressing to National Conference on Education "Generating National Response to Educational Challenges in Pakistan" held here at a local hotel, he said education sector was not given importance during the last seven decades that ultimately pushed future of new generation in dark.

The Pakistan Tahreek-e- Insaf government was investing more and more in this sector (education) to secure the future of coming generations, he added.

"We are English complex nation and it is a big hindrance in our syllabus to clear the concepts of early age students," he said.

Every possible effort will be made for the promotion of national language in education as it was the prime responsibility of the state, he said and adding that the revolutionary steps taken in education sector would lay the foundation of a new Pakistan.

He said teacher is the key to success in education system and the government was working on war footing for bringing changes in its training programs.

Raas said the ministry was giving special focus on aligning three important things Teacher, syllabus and assessment, adding that if it moves on right direction the whole system would be changed.

