Minister for Livestock Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din Khan Sehar visits UVAS

The Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din Khan Sehar paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and held a detailed meeting with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and other senior faculty members of the university here in City Campus on Tuesday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022) The Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din Khan Sehar paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and held a detailed meeting with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and other senior faculty members of the university here in City Campus on Tuesday.

Minister Livestock presided over the meeting and sought suggestion and technical inputs from the senior faculty members of UVAS regarding the vaccine production for the eradication of deadly disease (Lumpy, Foot and Mouth, Congo) which is major impediments involved in the development of livestock sector even also constraint in the meat export. He agreed for providing full support to the university to address livestock sector issues for the enhancing of milk and meat production in country and for the benefit of poor livestock farming community as well. It is direly needed that livestock policy should be approve from cabinet as soon as possible and create awareness among livestock farming community regarding the disease prevention, measures and treatment to save their animals he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad suggested that it is very necessary to establish an Emergency Preparedness Center to tackle existing deadly diseases in the region before its outbreak. He said UVAS actively working for the get rid of infectious diseases by utilizing its knowledge, problem solving research and trained human resource.

Later Minister Livestock visited different department of UVAS along with Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad including Biosafety Level-3 labs, Veterinary Academy and Pet Center.

Earlier, the UVAS faculty members briefed the minister regarding the role and working of UVAS different faculties & departments, academic and research activities, achievements in curricular and extra-curricular activities, clinical services, various farmers, butchers & dairy trainings programme etc.