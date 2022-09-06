UrduPoint.com

Minister For Livestock Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din Khan Sehar Visits UVAS

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2022 | 04:47 PM

Minister for Livestock Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din Khan Sehar visits UVAS

The Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din Khan Sehar paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and held a detailed meeting with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and other senior faculty members of the university here in City Campus on Tuesday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022) The Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din Khan Sehar paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and held a detailed meeting with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and other senior faculty members of the university here in City Campus on Tuesday.

Minister Livestock presided over the meeting and sought suggestion and technical inputs from the senior faculty members of UVAS regarding the vaccine production for the eradication of deadly disease (Lumpy, Foot and Mouth, Congo) which is major impediments involved in the development of livestock sector even also constraint in the meat export. He agreed for providing full support to the university to address livestock sector issues for the enhancing of milk and meat production in country and for the benefit of poor livestock farming community as well. It is direly needed that livestock policy should be approve from cabinet as soon as possible and create awareness among livestock farming community regarding the disease prevention, measures and treatment to save their animals he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad suggested that it is very necessary to establish an Emergency Preparedness Center to tackle existing deadly diseases in the region before its outbreak. He said UVAS actively working for the get rid of infectious diseases by utilizing its knowledge, problem solving research and trained human resource.

Later Minister Livestock visited different department of UVAS along with Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad including Biosafety Level-3 labs, Veterinary Academy and Pet Center.

Earlier, the UVAS faculty members briefed the minister regarding the role and working of UVAS different faculties & departments, academic and research activities, achievements in curricular and extra-curricular activities, clinical services, various farmers, butchers & dairy trainings programme etc.

Related Topics

Lahore Poor Punjab Visit Congo University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From Cabinet

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Explosion ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Explosion outside Russiaâ€™s Embassy in ..

3 minutes ago
 Amb. Mussinov: NMRAs is a Useful Tool for OIC Memb ..

Amb. Mussinov: NMRAs is a Useful Tool for OIC Member States to Exchange Ideas an ..

3 minutes ago
 Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalaba ..

Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalabad speech

2 hours ago
 Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

3 hours ago
 Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-econom ..

Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-economic development in Xinjiang: FO

4 hours ago
 Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

5 hours ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.