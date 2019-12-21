UrduPoint.com
Minister Inaugurates Girls Hostel At King Edward Medical University

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 07:14 PM

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood here on Saturday inaugurated newly-constructed girls hostel at King Edward Medical University (KEMU).

Addressing the ceremony as the chief guest, the minister emphasized the need for specialized education particularly in the filed of medical for extending better treatment to people.

He said that the government was paying attention to tackling various challenges in education sector and different proposals were being examined for bringing an overall improvement in the professional education.

Access to higher education to maximum people was among priorities of the government and for this purpose, the government is establishing more education imparting institutions was vital.

Shafqat Mehmood said that along with quantity, ensuring quality of education was equally important so that standard could not be compromised.

He said that there were many institutions in private sector as well, however these institutions should also focus on quality of education. Formulation of a mechanism to judge standard of education of the students from different public and private institutions was needed, he expressed.

He said many PhD degree-holders were unemployed in the country, that was why, relevant education should be given more focus and the government would play its part for providing jobs to the educated persons.

Later, the chief guest also gave away shields to members of the faculty, distinguished guests and others.

