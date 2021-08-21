Minister inaugurates shifting of Women College on solar energy

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik Saturday inaugurated the shifting ceremony of Government Degree College for Women Shah Ruknuddin Aalam on the solar energy panel, here.

Addressing the ceremony, he said that efforts were in progress to energize government schools, colleges, universities, and hospitals on solar panels.

The step would help not only offer cheap electricity but an uninterrupted supply of electricity to the institutes. The government would honour all its pledges made with the public.

He also remarked that Mumtazabad Degree College for Women, Mukhdoom Rasheed Degree Colleges for Women and Boys would also be put on solar energy very soon as the work was in progress in this regard, he added.