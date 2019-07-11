Minister instructs officials for provision of facilities to masses in Kohlu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Mir Naseebullah Khan Marri chaired a meeting of all officials of district to review matters for ensuring provision of facilities to masses at their doorsteps in respective areas of Kohlu district.

On the occasion, he said all officials would play their due role to provide facilities including health, education and other basic amenities to masses and to play imperative role for development of respective areas of district, said press release issued here.

He also directed that measures would be taken on emergency basis for provision healthcare facilities to public in remote areas including Sufaid, Neeli, Makhmar, Nisahu, Janat Ali, Tamboo, Maiwand, and Garsani, despite medicines, latest equipment, ambulance vehicles and other opportunities of amenities could be provided to district headquarter hospital and basic health units in remote areas for interest of public healthcare.

He said all available resources would be utilized to improve functionality of departments including especially educational institutions, unless education is possible in our society while the concept of development is not possible.

"In this regard, district's officials will take strict measures to ensure attendance of teachers in remote areas of the districts and will try to fulfill requirement facilities of schools", he said, adding no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Health Minister also instructed Livestock department, Public Health sector's officials and Chief Officer Municipal Committee to utilize all available resources for welfare of public, saying that measures are being taken to improve sanitary and sewerage systems in the respective areas of district.

He said Public Health Engineering department should take steps to overcome shortage of water and expressed serious concern over falling ground level of water, saying that emergency steps are being taken to construct dams on emergency basis in various areas for reducing the crisis of water in the areas.

Earlier, districts 'officials briefed Provincial Minister about steps regarding their departments for provision of facilities in detail.

Later, Provincial Minister for Health Mir Naseebullah Marr inspected construction of Deputy Commissioner Office and visited Government Girls High Schools to reviews facilities of education.

He also distributed certificates among women teachers during training workshop under Education Department.