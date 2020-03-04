Minister lauds efforts of private educational institutions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Education Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind on Wednesday said that provincial government wanted to work with private educational institutions for promotion of quality education in province.

He appreciated the efforts of private educational institutions for increasing literacy and provision of standard of education in province, saying that provincial government acknowledged the services of private educational institutions in this regard.

The minister expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Balochistan Private Schools Grand Alliance (BPSGA). Secretary Secondary Education Ghulam Ali Baloch was also present on the occasion.

"Private educational institutions will be encouraged where the children of poor can read there with affordable fees. In the light of the High Court's orders and the Balochistan directives of the government, action will be taken against those educational institutions which violate the rules and regulations", he said.

Sardar Yar Muhammad said that the government wanted to associate with private institutions to implement equal uniform system of education and curriculum adding that the recently Act for registration and regulation of private education institution was approved by the provincial cabinet which would gain positive result in education sector.

He said, he would not allow injustice to anyone, urged the representatives of the private educational institutions to play their role for betterment of curriculum, education system and economic in the province.

The minister said that all options were under consideration for system improvement in order to provide a conducive educational environment to new generations in future.

On the occasion, Representatives of Balochistan Private Schools Grand Alliance assured the minister of their full support and hoped that the provincial government would play its positive role in resolving their suggestions and problems for interest of education.