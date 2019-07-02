Minister special education chairs meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq on Tuesday said the government was taking necessary steps to make the special children a useful citizen of the society after providing them proper training and education

He stated this while presiding over a meeting here at Special Education Department. Secretary Rashid Mansoor, Director General Tahir Raza Hamdani and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The meeting reviewed the departmental performance as well as matters regarding professional training while skill development of the staff came under discussion.

It was decided in the meeting that a help line would be established for providing guidance and consultation to the disabled people and their family members.

The minister said that helpline centre would start working during the current month in Special Education Department Lahore where experts would provide medical and psychological guidance to the disabled.

Details of facilities being provided to disabled by the Punjab government could also be obtained from this centre, he added.

He maintained that educational facilities were being provided to the disabled people in degree colleges and special education centres of the province.

He said that proper guidance and awareness could ensure quality education to the special children.

He further said that Special Education Policy would be launched during the current fiscal year. He said that legislation for providing facilities to the special people was underway. He said that first five years plan for imparting education to the special children would be finalized this year.

He said that provision of modern facilities as well as double the number of students in special education centres was our target.