Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year

January 25, 2025
In a heartwarming gesture, Mr. Ali Hassan Zehri, Balochistan's Minister for Agriculture & Small Industries, stepped in to save the academic year of 870 students
These students, preparing for their matriculation exams at Government Higher Secondary School in Zhob, faced a critical situation. Their school administration had misappropriated their annual examination fees, leaving them at risk of missing the crucial exams and wasting an year.
Despite reaching out to various authorities, the students faced bureaucratic delays.
With time running out, Minister Zehri took matters into his own hands. He personally deposited a substantial amount of PKR 2.4 million from his own pocket to ensure these students could continue their education.
This act of compassion is a true inspiration. Minister Zehri's selfless dedication to the future of these students sets a powerful example for us all. Let's applaud his generosity and encourage others to support education in every way possible
