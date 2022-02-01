UrduPoint.com

Minister Urges For Strict Observance Of Corona SOPs At KP Schools

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 01:58 PM

Minister urges for strict observance of Corona SOPs at KP schools

Provincial Education Minister, Shahram Khan Tarakai on Tuesday presided over a meeting held to review the situation regarding coronavirus in educational institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Provincial Education Minister, Shahram Khan Tarakai on Tuesday presided over a meeting held to review the situation regarding coronavirus in educational institutions.

The meeting beside others was also attended by Secretary Education Yahya Akhunzada, Director General Health Services KP Dr Niaz, Director Education Hafiz Muhammad Ibrahim and officers from health and education departments.

Education Minister Shahram Khan directed the education officers that educational institutions registering concerning coronavirus cases should be closed for seven day. He also directed for issuing necessary directives to all the deputy commissioners across the province in this regard.

He said vaccination against coronavirus must be ensured to children above 12 years of age during the campaign starting from February 1st. Schools failing to vaccinate their students according to the guidelines would face legal action.

He said the process of education at schools would continue however schools affected by the coronavirus would be closed for seven days. He also directed all the schools administrations and education officers to ensure observance of SOPs at schools.

Director Education while briefing the meeting said that a total of 48 schools have been closed due to coronavirus cases of which 18 were male while 30 were female schools.

The officials of the Health Department while briefing the participants said vaccination of 2166800 students of private and public sector schools aging above 12 years at a ratio of 55% has been completed. The meeting was told that vaccination of 82 percent of staff of private and public sector schools has also been completed.

The KP Education Minister, Shahram Tarakai said he was personally monitoring the situation regarding coronavirus in KP schools adding war footing steps were underway to bring reforms in schools for promotion of quality education.

Lauding the active role of the health department and district administrations during the corona situation, the Minister stressed on further intensifying the vaccination process.

He said the active support of district administrations across the province helped control the situation to a great extent.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Male February All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Xinjiang's Kashgar opens 4 new int'l air cargo rou ..

Xinjiang's Kashgar opens 4 new int'l air cargo routes

31 seconds ago
 China Poses Greatest Threat to US Economic Securit ..

China Poses Greatest Threat to US Economic Security, Innovation - FBI Director

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host 10th Commonwealth Youth Ministeri ..

Pakistan to host 10th Commonwealth Youth Ministerial Conference: Usman Dar

6 minutes ago
 Senior Lawyer dies in sukkur

Senior Lawyer dies in sukkur

6 minutes ago
 Senate told legal aid, justice authority establish ..

Senate told legal aid, justice authority established to provide help to poor

55 minutes ago
 Lavrov Asks NATO Counterparts How Alliance Underst ..

Lavrov Asks NATO Counterparts How Alliance Understands Security Indivisibility - ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>