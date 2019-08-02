Minister urges Higher Education Dept to improve enrolment in colleges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakht has said that the Higher Education Department (HED) must ensure enrolment of more students in colleges, which will be a proof of its performance.

He was presiding over a meeting, organised by Chief Minster's Special Monitoring Unit (SMU), held in order to analyse the 3-month performance of the HED, here on Friday.

The minister said that a special representation must be given to private universities on the Universities Act. He said that addition of community colleges for provision of two-year degree would provide a positive impact. He stressed the need to provide technical education to students. The minister said that the previous government did not provide attention to over 8,000 vacant posts in colleges. On the other hand, the incumbent government, despite lack of funds, is utilising other resources to overcome deficiencies.

Separately, Minister for Higher Education Yasir Humayun told the meeting that preparation of the Universities Act had been completed which would be enforced after cabinet approval.

The minister for higher education further explained that according to the act, no university would be allowed to open a sub-campus in any other division.

He told the meeting that the Punjab government would establish a university in each division and all colleges would be authorised to grant the degree under the divisional university. The minister explained that the system of giving several colleges the level of university damaged the status of local universities in international rankings.

Meanwhile, Mian Aslam Iqbal, the Minister for Industry, gave suggestion that services of PhD scholars could be availed in order to meets the need for teachers. Mian Aslam Iqbal drew attention of the meeting attendees towards counselling of matriculation-pass students so that they could be able to choose their subjects for their career.

Advisor to the CM Dr Salman Shah, Head Special Monitoring Unit (SMU) Fazeel Asif, members of Planning & Development and secretaries concerned were also present.