Minister urges students to get research based education

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed on Wednesday said that students should equip themselves with research based education to meet requirements as per international standards.

This was stated by the minister while addressing a foundation stone laying ceremony of BS Block in the Government Science College Wahdat Road and he also announced to provide Rs10 million funds.

He said that expansion in Science College was the need of the hour and construction of the BS Block would be completed in a stipulated time, adding that provision of quality education would be made possible by constructing 24 classrooms, a common room, male and female staff rooms, seminar room and administrative offices in the three-storey building of new block.

He said the provision of quality education to students was a top priority of the government and the Punjab government was struggling for the promotion of higher education according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Principal Government Science College, Prof Aizaz Ahmed Khan, Director Colleges Prof Zafar Anayat Anjum, professors and a large number of students were also present.