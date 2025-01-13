Open Menu

Minister Visits UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 06:51 PM

Minister visits UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Rana Sikandar Hayat and MPA Mehmood Anwar paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Ravi Campus, Pattoki, and called on Vice Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus (DLA.I, T.I) on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Provincial Minister for Higher Education Rana Sikandar Hayat and MPA Mehmood Anwar

paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Ravi Campus, Pattoki,

and called on Vice Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus (DLA.I, T.I) on Monday.

Rana Sikandar Hayat visited various sections of Prof Dr Muhammad Akram Educational Complex,

including library and auditorium.

Visiting A-Block, the minister planted a sapling in front of Akram Complex

while Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Younus, Dean Faculty of Animal Production & Technology

Prof Dr Saima, Principle Officer Ravi Campus Prof Dr Arshad Javid, faculty members and

administrative officer were also present.

Addressing the audience, Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat appreciated progress of the UVAS

through its quality of education and research in the country. The minister said in future he

would manage E-buses for Ravi Campus students and would also provide better medical facilities

by managing staff and facilities at Ravi Campus university hospital, he added.

He also ensured his full support and cooperation for the uplift of the UVAS and

lauded VC Prof Dr Muhammad Younus leadership for providing quality education to students

and services to communities.

Related Topics

Technology Education Visit Progress Pattoki University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences

Recent Stories

Aldar raises AED9 billion in sustainability-linked ..

Aldar raises AED9 billion in sustainability-linked syndicated revolving credit f ..

8 minutes ago
 Swedish envoy calls on Azam Tarar

Swedish envoy calls on Azam Tarar

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves establishing honey factory

Sharjah Ruler approves establishing honey factory

1 hour ago
 Divisional Public School BoG meets

Divisional Public School BoG meets

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passeng ..

Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passengers in 2024

2 hours ago
 realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take

Realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take

2 hours ago
UAE hosts Steering Group Meeting for Emirati-Germa ..

UAE hosts Steering Group Meeting for Emirati-German Energy and Climate Partnersh ..

2 hours ago
 EAD, Khalifa University begin discovery mission ab ..

EAD, Khalifa University begin discovery mission aboard Jaywun research vessel

2 hours ago
 When Controversy Breeds Creativity: PIA’s Paris ..

When Controversy Breeds Creativity: PIA’s Paris Campaign Captivates the World

2 hours ago
 UAE aims to reach 14.2 GW of renewable energy capa ..

UAE aims to reach 14.2 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030

2 hours ago
 UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects ..

UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects in region: International offic ..

2 hours ago
 Azerbaijan to open Trade Center in Lahore: Khazar ..

Azerbaijan to open Trade Center in Lahore: Khazar Farhadov

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Education