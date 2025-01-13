Minister Visits UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki
Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 06:51 PM
Provincial Minister for Higher Education Rana Sikandar Hayat and MPA Mehmood Anwar paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Ravi Campus, Pattoki, and called on Vice Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus (DLA.I, T.I) on Monday
Rana Sikandar Hayat visited various sections of Prof Dr Muhammad Akram Educational Complex,
including library and auditorium.
Visiting A-Block, the minister planted a sapling in front of Akram Complex
while Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Younus, Dean Faculty of Animal Production & Technology
Prof Dr Saima, Principle Officer Ravi Campus Prof Dr Arshad Javid, faculty members and
administrative officer were also present.
Addressing the audience, Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat appreciated progress of the UVAS
through its quality of education and research in the country. The minister said in future he
would manage E-buses for Ravi Campus students and would also provide better medical facilities
by managing staff and facilities at Ravi Campus university hospital, he added.
He also ensured his full support and cooperation for the uplift of the UVAS and
lauded VC Prof Dr Muhammad Younus leadership for providing quality education to students
and services to communities.
