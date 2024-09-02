MNA Visits ICT Rural Schools; Highlights Commitment To Educational Improvement
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2024 | 11:24 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The delegation led by Member of NA Sub-Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training Farah Naz Akbar on Monday visited four rural schools in Bharakau and Nilore, Islamabad to review development work under government's educational institutions transformation programme.
The delegation included the Director General of FDE, the Director of Planning & Development, the Director of Schools, the Project Director of the Project Management Unit (PMU), and other senior officers. She was also accompanied by senior officials from Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).
The purpose of the visit was to assess the condition of these schools and evaluate ongoing government initiatives aimed at enhancing educational standards in rural Islamabad.
The schools visited included IMSB (VI-X) Rawal Dam, IMCB Chak Shehzad, IMSB (I-VIII) Chatta Bakhtawar, and IMSB (VI-X) Jhang Syedan.
The inspection revealed the need for expedited renovations due to recent heavy rains, with Ms. Akbar emphasizing the government’s commitment to quickly addressing these issues to minimize educational disruptions.
It was also noted that while the overall cleanliness of the schools was satisfactory, however improvements are required at IMSB (VI-X) Jhang Syedan.
During the visit, several initiatives by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training were highlighted, including accelerated efforts to provide essential facilities such as clean drinking water, functional toilets, boundary walls, and playgrounds.
The establishment of IT labs in rural schools to promote digital literacy and bridge the technology gap between rural and urban areas was also discussed.
In addition, the delegation emphasized the importance of monitoring teacher attendance and introduced a policy requiring daily reporting of staff attendance to ensure quality education.
Area Education Officers (AEOs) will now be required to visit schools weekly to monitor performance, assess the implementation of government directives, and provide support where needed.
The visit by MNA Ms. Farah Naz Akbar underscored the government's commitment to improving educational standards in rural Islamabad.
Moving forward, priority will be given to maintaining cleanliness, expediting renovations, and establishing IT labs to enhance the learning environment.
These efforts aim to achieve educational equity between rural and urban schools, ensuring a better future for all students.
