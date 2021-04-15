MNSUA VC appeals people to pray for getting rid of challenges faced by country

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture VC, Dr Asif Ali said that Ramzan is the most blessed month for Muslims wherein Allah Almighty accepts our all legitimate prayers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture VC, Dr Asif Ali said that Ramzan is the most blessed month for Muslims wherein Allah Almighty accepts our all legitimate prayers.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he stated that it is the month in which The Holy Quran was descended.

" We are fortunate to have this month once again in our lives," he said adding that each one of pray for stability and progress of our country in this month.

The VC urged upon masses to strictly follow SOPs regarding COVID-19 and added that it has not only affected economy but also educational activities in the country.

He appealed people to pray for getting rid of this massive and other challenges faced by the country.