Mobile library facility launched in Sindh University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :In order to help the poor students of University of Sindh to peruse books, the Rotary Club Hyderabad launched facility of mobile library at the campus.

Vice Chancellor of the university Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat inaugurated the mobile library on Wednesday. In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor stressed upon students to make reading their habit as books play vital role in intellectual nourishment of youth.

He called upon the philanthropists to generously donate books to mobile library to enable youth to read who cannot otherwise financially afford to purchase books.

Dr. Burfat appreciated the efforts of Director Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance/ Counseling Services and Co-curricular Activities (STAGS) Dr. Sumera Umrani and Rotary Club Hyderabad team- comprising Fozia Keerio, Sonahry Shaikh, Jitendar Dharmani, Zeeshan, Aisha Aijaz and others- towards successful launch of mobile library service at campus.

Those who were present on the occasion included Director Institute of English Language and Literature Dr. Tariq Hassan Umrani IELL faculty Prof. Dr. M.K. Sangi, Dr. Farida Panhwar, Dr. Ghulam Ali Buriro, Incharge SU Central library Pir Bux Bajeer and others.