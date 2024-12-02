Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new discipline guidelines launched

The Punjab Education Department has banned the use of mobile phones during teaching hours in government schools with launching of new guide lines, across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Punjab education Department has banned the use of mobile phones during teaching hours in government schools with launching of new guide lines, across the province.

Department official sources told APP that in this connection, 20-point guidelines have been issued for discipline and a transparent teaching system.

A letter has been sent to District, Tehsil Education Officers, and school heads have been instructed to ensure the implementation of the guidelines, they informed.

According to the Education Department sources, teachers, students and non-teaching staff will submit their switched-off mobile phones to the head teacher during teaching hours, staff will be required to wear dress coats and closed shoes.

Meanwhile, all students will wear navy-blue jerseys and uniforms, there will be a time board at the main gate, each class will have a CR (Class Representative). Meanwhile, three or four panaflexes with different slogans will be installed in the school, students will use a register, there will be a box mentioning students' present and absent strength, while a subject on one corner of the whiteboard including the subject being taught, and its important points will be listed on the board.

Students' nails and haircuts will be checked daily, teachers will wear watches, and the attendance of all teachers, including the head, in the assembly will be mandatory.