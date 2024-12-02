Open Menu

Mobile Phone Use Banned In Punjab Schools, New Discipline Guidelines Launched

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 11:42 PM

Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new discipline guidelines launched

The Punjab Education Department has banned the use of mobile phones during teaching hours in government schools with launching of new guide lines, across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Punjab education Department has banned the use of mobile phones during teaching hours in government schools with launching of new guide lines, across the province.

Department official sources told APP that in this connection, 20-point guidelines have been issued for discipline and a transparent teaching system.

A letter has been sent to District, Tehsil Education Officers, and school heads have been instructed to ensure the implementation of the guidelines, they informed.

According to the Education Department sources, teachers, students and non-teaching staff will submit their switched-off mobile phones to the head teacher during teaching hours, staff will be required to wear dress coats and closed shoes.

Meanwhile, all students will wear navy-blue jerseys and uniforms, there will be a time board at the main gate, each class will have a CR (Class Representative). Meanwhile, three or four panaflexes with different slogans will be installed in the school, students will use a register, there will be a box mentioning students' present and absent strength, while a subject on one corner of the whiteboard including the subject being taught, and its important points will be listed on the board.

Students' nails and haircuts will be checked daily, teachers will wear watches, and the attendance of all teachers, including the head, in the assembly will be mandatory.

Related Topics

Assembly Education Punjab Mobile Guide All Government

Recent Stories

PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for over ..

PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for overseas championship

4 minutes ago
 Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other ..

Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other general colleges withdrawn

4 minutes ago
 Biden's pardon for son angers rivals - and allies

Biden's pardon for son angers rivals - and allies

4 minutes ago
 OPC VC visits PM’s Youth Program office

OPC VC visits PM’s Youth Program office

4 minutes ago
 Fiorentina's Bove 'alert' in hospital after collap ..

Fiorentina's Bove 'alert' in hospital after collapse: club

4 minutes ago
 Rana asks PTI to use parliamentary forum to addres ..

Rana asks PTI to use parliamentary forum to address political issues

4 minutes ago
Georgia PM vows 'no negotiations' amid mass pro-EU ..

Georgia PM vows 'no negotiations' amid mass pro-EU protests

4 minutes ago
 Rehabilitation of children with disabilities requi ..

Rehabilitation of children with disabilities requires coordinated efforts of var ..

4 minutes ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated

Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated

4 minutes ago
 Meeting focuses improving LESCO bills distribution

Meeting focuses improving LESCO bills distribution

57 minutes ago
 Venezuela's 'Pearl of the Caribbean' loses its lus ..

Venezuela's 'Pearl of the Caribbean' loses its luster

57 minutes ago
 Man gets 12 years imprisonment for assaulting mino ..

Man gets 12 years imprisonment for assaulting minor girl

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Education