Mobile Phone Use Banned In Punjab Schools, New Discipline Guidelines Launched
Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 11:42 PM
The Punjab Education Department has banned the use of mobile phones during teaching hours in government schools with launching of new guide lines, across the province
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Punjab education Department has banned the use of mobile phones during teaching hours in government schools with launching of new guide lines, across the province.
Department official sources told APP that in this connection, 20-point guidelines have been issued for discipline and a transparent teaching system.
A letter has been sent to District, Tehsil Education Officers, and school heads have been instructed to ensure the implementation of the guidelines, they informed.
According to the Education Department sources, teachers, students and non-teaching staff will submit their switched-off mobile phones to the head teacher during teaching hours, staff will be required to wear dress coats and closed shoes.
Meanwhile, all students will wear navy-blue jerseys and uniforms, there will be a time board at the main gate, each class will have a CR (Class Representative). Meanwhile, three or four panaflexes with different slogans will be installed in the school, students will use a register, there will be a box mentioning students' present and absent strength, while a subject on one corner of the whiteboard including the subject being taught, and its important points will be listed on the board.
Students' nails and haircuts will be checked daily, teachers will wear watches, and the attendance of all teachers, including the head, in the assembly will be mandatory.
Recent Stories
PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for overseas championship
Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other general colleges withdrawn
Biden's pardon for son angers rivals - and allies
OPC VC visits PM’s Youth Program office
Fiorentina's Bove 'alert' in hospital after collapse: club
Rana asks PTI to use parliamentary forum to address political issues
Georgia PM vows 'no negotiations' amid mass pro-EU protests
Rehabilitation of children with disabilities requires coordinated efforts of var ..
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated
Meeting focuses improving LESCO bills distribution
Venezuela's 'Pearl of the Caribbean' loses its luster
Man gets 12 years imprisonment for assaulting minor girl
More Stories From Education
-
Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other general colleges withdrawn4 minutes ago
-
University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) convocation on Dec 55 hours ago
-
Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) conference5 hours ago
-
Private schools under scrutiny to uphold 'Adopt a Child' policy5 hours ago
-
Nazar urges teachers to ensure provision of quality education4 days ago
-
New chancellor elected for Oxford University5 days ago
-
Somalia to have National Coordination Office for COMSTECH5 days ago
-
Int’ conference held at University of Engineering and Technology (UET)5 days ago
-
Schools in Islamabad,Rawalpindi to remain closed on Wednesday6 days ago
-
The Punjab University (PU) associate degree exams postponed6 days ago
-
Educational institutions to open in Murree from November 276 days ago
-
Educational institutions in Islamabad to remain closed on Nov 267 days ago