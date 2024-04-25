Open Menu

Models, Poster And Quiz Competition Held At AIOU

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 09:58 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) organized a models, posters and quiz competitions among students of BS Chemistry yesterday on account of International Periodic Table Day.

Dean, Faculty of Sciences, Prof Dr Hajra Ahmed graced the occasion as the chief guest. In her speech, Prof. Dr. Hajra emphasized the importance of such events, which provide a source of entertainment for students while also promoting education and scientific research.

She added that many science students possess a creative side that allows them to present science in an engaging and entertaining way. In the event, a talented student named Tayiba presented a poem based on chemical elements, which was appreciated by all the participants.

The quiz competition had 8 groups with a total of 32 participants, and the members of group number 7, Sharjeel Afaq, Rana Hamza Zafar, Saad Rizwan, and Saad Akbar were declared as winners.

The Chemistry department students created 10 models based on the periodic table elements, and 15 posters were displayed in the poster competition. All the participants in the poster competition received certificates for their creativity. This event was organized as part of the ongoing Golden Jubilee celebrations of AIOU.

