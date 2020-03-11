Modern technology important for quality education: Minister

Provincial Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz said on Tuesday that modern technology was important for enhancement of quality education and the Punjab government was taking various measures in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ):Provincial Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz said on Tuesday that modern technology was important for enhancement of quality education and the Punjab government was taking various measures in this regard.

He was speaking at a seminar on "Smart Classrooms in Educational Institutions" at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) where LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, Convener LCCI Standing Committee on Audio Visual and Digital Signage Wasif Yousaf, Prof. Dr. Waqar Mahmood from UET also spoke on the occasion.

The Provincial Minister said, "Smart class management system can help us provide quality education in remote areas of Punjab where we have problem of teaching faculty but have good internet connectivity there. With this internet facility we can provide live lecture delivery and online interaction through smart class to overcome quality faculty problems over there." He said that if viable solutions were available, the department would recommend these to the government for implementation.

LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that Smart Classroom Solution was a technology oriented e-Learning system that created unmatched interest and excitement both in teaching and learning. Teachers and trainers were greatly assisted through such solutions as these were time-saving as well as very interactive, he said, asserting that for the students, these solutions were interesting and make learning much easy and long-lasting.

He said, "In today's modern world, universities and colleges not only compete in terms of size of their campuses and quality of their faculty members but also contest with regard to having state-of-the-art Smart Classroom facilities.

By way of adding up such kind of facilities in campuses, we can introduce innovative teaching tools and improve the visualization and creativity of the students." Mian Zahid said that facilities of smart classrooms in colleges and universities would improve student-teacher interaction & communication and at the same time give students a better understanding of tough concepts. He said that in modern world, the most of the educational institutions were encouraging e-learning and virtual classrooms so that students may have the facility of improving their learning. "Pakistan has to come forward to adopt these concepts," he underscored.

Convener of the LCCI Standing Committee on Audio Visual and Digital Signage Wasif Yousaf said that technology had been upgrading on regular basis and new products were introduced for effective teaching and easy learning. "Concept of Smart Class Room has been introduced internationally many years ago successfully. Pakistan has also entered in this new era and some of the universities i.e. LUMS, Aga Khan University, NUST and UET etc., have also made such smart classrooms," he mentioned.

Former LCCI presidents Shahid Hassan Sheikh, Sohail Lashari, former Vice president Kashif Anwar, Executive Committee Member Fiaz Haider, Yasir Khursheed, Arshad Khan and a large number of people attended the seminar.