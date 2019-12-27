UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammad Ali Jinnah University Admission Test On Dec29

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 06:34 PM

Mohammad Ali Jinnah University admission test on Dec29

Admission Test at Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) Karachi for new semester, Spring-2020, would be held on Sunday at 10.00 A.M here on its main campus at Shahra-e-Faisal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Admission Test at Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) Karachi for new semester, Spring-2020, would be held on Sunday at 10.00 A.M here on its main campus at Shahra-e-Faisal.

MAJU has offered admissions for its next semester in computer science,software engineering, biosciences, accounting and finance, psychology, business administration, management science, electrical engineering, economics, finance, marketing, supply chain management, human resources management, project management, business informatics, bioinformatics, biotechnology Bachelors and Master degree programs, said a press release on Friday.

Moreover MAJU has also announced admissions to its Ph.D degree program in management science, electrical engineering and computer science during next semester.

In addition to this, MAJU has started a two-year Career Transition degree program for the students having B.A, B.Sc and B.Com degrees to bring them at par with international education standard.

MAJU has already been declared/ranked No. 1 University by Sindh Higher Commission through Chartered Inspection and Evolution Committee of Sindh Government in General category.

He said "MAJU is a part of Pakistan's biggest education network Punjab Group Colleges". He informed that State-of-the-Art research labs and scholarships facilities were also available to the students here at MAJU. The University has also have active collaboration with top ranked Universities and Institutions.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Business Education Punjab Sunday Government Top

Recent Stories

Benazir’s 12th death anniversary: Zardari addres ..

3 minutes ago

Outgoing UK Ambassador Laurie Bristow Fondly Remem ..

29 seconds ago

Additional District and Sessions Judge inspects di ..

30 seconds ago

Credit of launching Jalalpur Canal goes to PTI gov ..

32 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner West - Karachi chairs meeting ..

35 seconds ago

Jordan's public debt hits 42 bln USD

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.