Mohammad Ali Jinnah University admission test on Dec29

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Admission Test at Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) Karachi for new semester, Spring-2020, would be held on Sunday at 10.00 A.M here on its main campus at Shahra-e-Faisal.

MAJU has offered admissions for its next semester in computer science,software engineering, biosciences, accounting and finance, psychology, business administration, management science, electrical engineering, economics, finance, marketing, supply chain management, human resources management, project management, business informatics, bioinformatics, biotechnology Bachelors and Master degree programs, said a press release on Friday.

Moreover MAJU has also announced admissions to its Ph.D degree program in management science, electrical engineering and computer science during next semester.

In addition to this, MAJU has started a two-year Career Transition degree program for the students having B.A, B.Sc and B.Com degrees to bring them at par with international education standard.

MAJU has already been declared/ranked No. 1 University by Sindh Higher Commission through Chartered Inspection and Evolution Committee of Sindh Government in General category.

He said "MAJU is a part of Pakistan's biggest education network Punjab Group Colleges". He informed that State-of-the-Art research labs and scholarships facilities were also available to the students here at MAJU. The University has also have active collaboration with top ranked Universities and Institutions.