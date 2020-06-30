Mohammad Ali Jinnah University extends free online admission test facility till July 15

(@FahadShabbir)

President, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh has extended free online admission test facility for the students seeking admissions in next semester of the University, Fall-2020 till July 15, 2020

President, MAJU has also assigned additional charge of Director, Admissions for Semester Fall-2020 to Associate Dean, Faculty of Computing, Dr. Shoukat Wasi, said a statement on Tuesday.