Mohammad Ali Jinnah University Extends Free Online Admission Test Facility Till July 15
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 11:24 PM
President, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh has extended free online admission test facility for the students seeking admissions in next semester of the University, Fall-2020 till July 15, 2020
President, MAJU has also assigned additional charge of Director, Admissions for Semester Fall-2020 to Associate Dean, Faculty of Computing, Dr. Shoukat Wasi, said a statement on Tuesday.