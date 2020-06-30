UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali Jinnah University Extends Free Online Admission Test Facility Till July 15

Tue 30th June 2020

President, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh has extended free online admission test facility for the students seeking admissions in next semester of the University, Fall-2020 till July 15, 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :President, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh has extended free online admission test facility for the students seeking admissions in next semester of the University, Fall-2020 till July 15, 2020.

President, MAJU has also assigned additional charge of Director, Admissions for Semester Fall-2020 to Associate Dean, Faculty of Computing, Dr. Shoukat Wasi, said a statement on Tuesday.

