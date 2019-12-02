Mohammad Ali Jinnah University gets Global Alliance member

Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi has become an Organizational Member of Global Alliance for Genomics and Health (GA4GH).

This was informed by Prof. Dr. Kamran Azim, Dean faculty of Life Sciences, while presiding over a meeting of the faculty members of biosciences department, said press release on Monday.

He said, this USA based organization is basically a Global Alliance for Genomics and Health.

He said, this international, non-profit alliance was formed in 2013 to accelerate the potential of research and medicine to advance human health.

He also informed that this alliance helped in bringing together 500+ leading organizations working in healthcare, research, patient advocacy, life science, and information technology.

He said the GA4GH community was working together to create frameworks and standards to enable the responsible, voluntary, and secure sharing of genomic and health-related data.

All of our work builds upon the framework for responsible sharing of genomic and health-related data, he added.