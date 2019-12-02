UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammad Ali Jinnah University Gets Global Alliance Member

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 09:36 PM

Mohammad Ali Jinnah University gets Global Alliance member

Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi has become an Organizational Member of Global Alliance for Genomics and Health (GA4GH).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi has become an Organizational Member of Global Alliance for Genomics and Health (GA4GH).

This was informed by Prof. Dr. Kamran Azim, Dean faculty of Life Sciences, while presiding over a meeting of the faculty members of biosciences department, said press release on Monday.

He said, this USA based organization is basically a Global Alliance for Genomics and Health.

He said, this international, non-profit alliance was formed in 2013 to accelerate the potential of research and medicine to advance human health.

He also informed that this alliance helped in bringing together 500+ leading organizations working in healthcare, research, patient advocacy, life science, and information technology.

He said the GA4GH community was working together to create frameworks and standards to enable the responsible, voluntary, and secure sharing of genomic and health-related data.

All of our work builds upon the framework for responsible sharing of genomic and health-related data, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi USA Technology Alliance

Recent Stories

More than Rs.2 billion allocated for development i ..

56 seconds ago

Punjab Chief Minister takes notice of balloon cyli ..

58 seconds ago

NCA holds preview show with Adam Robert Hartnell a ..

59 seconds ago

Fighting organized crimes main task of PTI's Govt: ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange crosses 40,000 barrier, mo ..

4 minutes ago

State land worth Rs 10 million retrieved in Layyah ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.