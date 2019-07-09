UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammad Ali Jinnah University Inks MoU With National University Of Uzbekistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 11:49 PM

Mohammad Ali Jinnah University inks MoU with National University of Uzbekistan

Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) Karachi and National University of Uzbekistan Tashkent have agreed to establish a working relationship to promote friendship, educational ties between the two institutions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ):Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) Karachi and National University of Uzbekistan Tashkent have agreed to establish a working relationship to promote friendship, educational ties between the two institutions.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed by Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences, MAJU Prof. Dr. Kamran Azim and Prof.

Dr. latbav Diumabavev from National University of Uzbekistan, said a statement on Tuesday.

The scope of this MoU is to exchange information and experience regarding educational programs and making co-operative efforts to promote short and long- term exchanges of faculty members, students and non-academic staff, exchange of informationand materials including books and periodicals.

Related Topics

Karachi Exchange Tashkent Uzbekistan National University From

Recent Stories

India v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

25 minutes ago

Pak Army assisting civil administration in flood h ..

25 minutes ago

DG ISPR expresses grief at BOL TV anchorperson's a ..

25 minutes ago

Nigerian Parliament on Lockdown Amid Shiite Unrest ..

26 minutes ago

Slovakia Ready to Organize Top-Level Normandy-Form ..

26 minutes ago

US Stresses Maduro Must Step Down as Negotiations ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.