Mohammad Ali Jinnah University inks MoU with National University of Uzbekistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ):Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) Karachi and National University of Uzbekistan Tashkent have agreed to establish a working relationship to promote friendship, educational ties between the two institutions.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed by Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences, MAJU Prof. Dr. Kamran Azim and Prof.

Dr. latbav Diumabavev from National University of Uzbekistan, said a statement on Tuesday.

The scope of this MoU is to exchange information and experience regarding educational programs and making co-operative efforts to promote short and long- term exchanges of faculty members, students and non-academic staff, exchange of informationand materials including books and periodicals.