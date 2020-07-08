UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammad Ali Jinnah University Starts Summer Semester 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 05:37 PM

Mohammad Ali Jinnah University starts Summer Semester 2020

Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) has started its two month duration Summer Semester 2020, said Registrar, MAJU Muhammad Kashif Khan on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) has started its two month duration Summer Semester 2020, said Registrar, MAJU Muhammad Kashif Khan on Wednesday.

He said that all the lectures during this semester will be delivered online as per directives of the Government.

He said that a student either failed or wishes to improve his grades can register in Summer Semester.

A student shall only be allowed to register in 2-3 courses with the permission of concerned head of department.

It may mentioned here that the registration process for Summer semester has already completed from June 29 to July 5, 2020.

Related Topics

Karachi Student Kashif Khan May June July 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

OIC Approves New Financial Assistance for 15 Proje ..

2 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of Mauritania’ ..

3 minutes ago

Increasing production, exports sans refunds is imp ..

21 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid launches official operations o ..

26 minutes ago

UAE’s Mars Mission will contribute in transforma ..

41 minutes ago

Imran Khan Sr, Kashif Bhatti, Haider Ali and Malan ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.