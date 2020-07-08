Mohammad Ali Jinnah University starts Summer Semester 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU) has started its two month duration Summer Semester 2020, said Registrar, MAJU Muhammad Kashif Khan on Wednesday

He said that all the lectures during this semester will be delivered online as per directives of the Government.

He said that a student either failed or wishes to improve his grades can register in Summer Semester.

A student shall only be allowed to register in 2-3 courses with the permission of concerned head of department.

It may mentioned here that the registration process for Summer semester has already completed from June 29 to July 5, 2020.