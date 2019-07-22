UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali Jinnah University Students Exhibit Projects

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 08:05 PM

An Exhibition of Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) Karachi's BS and MCS final year students' projects was held at the university, according to exhibition organizer and First Year Projects Coordinator, Muhammad Suffian

Around 40 projects were displayed in this exhibition relating to artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, healthcare, computer vision, educational system etc, a MAJU press release said here on Monday.

Software Industry experts comprising Waqas Azam, Aamir Imam and Adnan Ghaffar were invited as special guests and judges for the projects evaluation. They visited the student's project stalls and appreciated their efforts.

The experts asked about the importance and applications of the exhibitedprojects from students and informed that how these projects might be used better in real life for the uplift of the society.

