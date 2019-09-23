UrduPoint.com
MOL Group Donates Technical, Reference Books To KP Varsities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 11:35 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ):In a bid to empower students that are looking forward to their careers in various fields, MOL Group, under its Book Donation Project, has donated a number of technical and reference books to the two universities of KP.

With this provision, the students of Hangu Branch of Kohat University of Science & Technology (KUST) and Khushal Khan Khattak University (KKKUK) of Karak will now have more options to bring their research work at par with international standards, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The libraries of these universities are now provided with latest encyclopaedias and books related to various subjects including history and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics) sciences. These books can be used for preparation of exams and also as reference readings.

MOL realizes the importance of reading and education by provision of good quality books for all educational institutions and its students. Through this project, MOL Group aims at increasing the number of books in public university libraries in MOL Pakistan's operational areas.

The MOL Group has invested around USD 15,000 in this project.

In a simple ceremony held at MOL Pakistan Oil & Gas Company B.V., Ali Murtaza Abbas, MOL Group Regional Vice President for Middle East, Africa & Pakistan handed over pack of books for Hangu Branch of KUST to Khayal Zaman Orakzai, MNA from Hangu and Parliamentary Secretary for Petroleum. Other consignment was received by Shahid Ahmad Khattak, MNA from Karak for KKKUK.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Murtaza Abbas of MOL Group said that MOL Group understands to empower people and improve the economics of any area, education plays the most important role.

"We realize that although the Government is doing its best to improve the economic situation, but it is up to us to see how we can further support the areas we are operating in. We believe that providing quality books for the libraries of public universities is a concrete way to support the youth of the area," he concluded.

