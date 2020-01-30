Molecular biology helps in diagnostic of various plant human diseases: Prof Dr. Ehtesham ul Haque

Director of M.A.H.Q Biological Research Center University of Karachi (KU) Professor Dr Ehtesham ul Haque on Thursday said that molecular biology helps in the diagnostic of various plant and human diseases

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Director of M.A.H.Q Biological Research Center University of Karachi (KU) Professor Dr Ehtesham ul Haque on Thursday said that molecular biology helps in the diagnostic of various plant and human diseases.

He said this while speaking in a two-day workshop on "the application of molecular biology tools in biological research" that explored the implications of the latest knowledge regarding the DNA and protein and their use in agriculture and medical science.

The workshop was organized by the M.A.H.Q Biological Research Center University of Karachi in collaboration with the Department of Botany KU, said a statement on Thursday.

Professor Dr Ehtesham ul Haque emphasized that the application of molecular biology tools in biological, agricultural and medical sciences are inevitable.

He mentioned that with gene therapy we can treat many human diseases. "Important crops are threatened by a wide variety of plant diseases and pests", he said.

However, he added that crop losses can be minimized, and specific treatments can be applied to combat specific pathogens if plant diseases are correctly diagnosed and identified early.

Dr. Ehtesham said that several PCR-based methods have successfully been adapted for plant pathogen detection.

He observed that the value of new plant varieties for increasing food production is now become inevitable. "Scientists have demonstrated the `green revolution', development of semi-dwarf rice and wheat varieties in Asia and increased their production to record levels, he said.

He shared that the recent advances in molecular genetics have opened new opportunities to speed up plant breeding.

The isolation, cloning and moving of genes from diverse biological sources into plant genomes hold promise to broaden the gene pool of crops and develop plant varieties for specific traits that determine yield, quality and resistance to biotic and abiotic stresses.

Professor Dr Ehtesham Haque said that the department has always been eager to organize different events including conferences, symposia and workshops so that students and faculty can equip themselves with modern innovations and current trends regarding modern sciences.

Meanwhile, Dr Alan Lowton from BIO RAD, USA, explained modern innovation in equipments used in agriculture, biological and medical sciences. He also gives a comprehensive lecture on the study of different proteins.