Mongolia Delays College Entrance Exam Due To Pandemic

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 04:05 PM

Mongolia delays college entrance exam due to pandemic

Mongolia's annual college entrance exam will be put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reported on Thursday, citing the country's Ministry of Education and Science

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Mongolia's annual college entrance exam will be put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reported on Thursday, citing the country's Ministry of education and Science.

"There are now many teachers and around 1,500 examinees who have been infected with the virus or had close contact with confirmed cases in the country.

So, we decided to organize the exam in August, instead of early July," Minister of Education and Science Luvsantseren Enkh-Amgalan said in a statement.

Over 40,600 Mongolian students are expected to take the general entrance exam this year.

Mongolia's COVID-19 surge continues. Since mid-June, more than 2,000 COVID-19 infections have been reported daily in the country with a population of 3.3 million.

The country has registered a total of 102,629 COVID-19 cases so far, with 500 deaths.

