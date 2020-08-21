Monsoon plantation drive commences at QAU

(@FahadShabbir)

Monsoon Plantation drive has been commenced at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad through which thousands of saplings would be planted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Monsoon Plantation drive has been commenced at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad through which thousands of saplings would be planted.

Like previous years, Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association, in collaboration with Environmental Protection Agency, Government of Pakistan, Directorates of Estate Management and Student Affairs QAU Islamabad, under Green and Clean Pakistan campaign, would plant three thousand plants at QAU campus at its affiliated Colleges across Federal capital.

The plantation drive was inaugurated on Friday by Vice-Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad, Prof.

Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah along with Farzana Altaf Shah, Director General Environmental Protection Agency, members of QAU Syndicate, faculty, employees and senior members of QAU Alumni Association.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor appreciated the two decades long contribution of Quaid-I-Azam University Alumni Association in this regard.

He emphasized over active participation in making Pakistan green and clean individually and collectively. He said that the massive tree plantation would further add to the natural scenic beauty of Quaid-I-Azam University Islamabad.