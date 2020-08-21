UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Monsoon Plantation Drive Commences At QAU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 05:52 PM

Monsoon plantation drive commences at QAU

Monsoon Plantation drive has been commenced at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad through which thousands of saplings would be planted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Monsoon Plantation drive has been commenced at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad through which thousands of saplings would be planted.

Like previous years, Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association, in collaboration with Environmental Protection Agency, Government of Pakistan, Directorates of Estate Management and Student Affairs QAU Islamabad, under Green and Clean Pakistan campaign, would plant three thousand plants at QAU campus at its affiliated Colleges across Federal capital.

The plantation drive was inaugurated on Friday by Vice-Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad, Prof.

Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah along with Farzana Altaf Shah, Director General Environmental Protection Agency, members of QAU Syndicate, faculty, employees and senior members of QAU Alumni Association.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor appreciated the two decades long contribution of Quaid-I-Azam University Alumni Association in this regard.

He emphasized over active participation in making Pakistan green and clean individually and collectively. He said that the massive tree plantation would further add to the natural scenic beauty of Quaid-I-Azam University Islamabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Student Muhammad Ali Government

Recent Stories

Pakistani Foreign Minister Dismisses Suggestions o ..

5 minutes ago

Top Chinese Official Arrives in S. Korea for Talks ..

5 minutes ago

Campaign underway to create awareness about dengue ..

7 minutes ago

PHA to renovate entrances of city, underpasses

7 minutes ago

Police security plan for 2nd Muharram day

7 minutes ago

CTP issue traffic plan for Muharram; 800 Traffic W ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.