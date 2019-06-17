Month-long Children Summer Camp to start from June 25

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Lok Virsa would organize a month-long children summer camp in traditional skills including lacquer art and block printing here at Heritage Museum, Shakarparian, Islamabad from June 25.

The annual summer camp would be participated by children age group 5 to 14 years during summer vacations with a view to create awareness among children about the indigenous craft heritage of the country.

The summer camp aims to provide basic orientation to children about traditional skills in an entertaining and interactive manner. Master artisans in block printing and lacquer art will be invited to conduct classes.

According to Lok Virsa, a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 3000 will be charged from each child. Children will be provided lunch during the training classes. Lok Virsa will also provide raw materials for training classes.

A colourful concluding ceremony will take place on July 23 at heritage Museum. The ceremony will feature live performances by child folk artists and folk performers from all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Certificates will be awarded to the children as a token of their participation in the summer camp in full view of the national media.

One master trainer/ artisan in each craft field will be engaged to conduct classes on daily basis. First and second week will focus on lacquer art, whereas during third and fourth week, children will be provided hands on training in traditional block painting.

Ealier, Lok Virsa successfully organized three summer camps in mother languages in 2015, 2016 and 2017 and one summer camp in traditional skills; truckart, papier mache and pottery making in 2018.