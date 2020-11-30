UrduPoint.com
Month-long Training On Financial And Administrative Management For Livestock Officers

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 03:03 PM

The In-Service Training Facility of Advance Veterinary Education and Professional Development for Veterinary Professionals (IVPD) of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with the Livestock and Dairy Development Department (L&DD) Punjab organized a one-month mandatory promotional link training on Financial and Administrative Management for livestock officers from across the Punjab province

Thirty officers participated in the training, which concluded on Monday at UVAS Veterinary Academy Lahore.
Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development (L&DD) Department Punjab Capt (Retd) Saqib Zafar presided over the concluding session of training and distributed shields among the participants.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed (SI), Additional Secretary (Technical) Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Dr Iqbal Shahid, Additional Secretary (Planning) Ch Muhammad Khalid, IVPD Project Director Dr Muhammad Ikram attended the ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Livestock Saqib Zafar said that training is the key to enhancing professional competency of livestock officers for their capacity building. He advised them to apply in the field their knowledge and experience learnt from this training. He said that your professional work must be up to the mark and depict your personality as good professional.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad advised participants to use their knowledge and skills and create an impact on their professional work while dealing with financial and administrative matters.

He said the country is facing the challenge of Covid-19 second wave and it is their duty to create awareness among public how to curb corona pandemic and strictly follow corona standard operating procedures (SOPs). He lauded the role of the Secretary Livestock for taking special interest in such training programmes organised for the capacity building of livestock officers. He acknowledged the IVPD team and L&DD for arranging such a useful training.
The week one of the training focused on project management, professional work ethics, team management and leadership skills. Week two inculcated the concepts of soft skills like time and stress management, emotional intelligence, personality development and critical thinking. Third week emphasized on learning the core competencies of administrative and financial skills including tender preparation and approval, use of IT tools, leaves and office noting and drafting while the final week focused on general yet critical managerial issues including HR management, national disaster management and role of women in rural economy, recruitment policy, gender mainstreaming and UN sustainable development goals.
The objective of the training was to impart advance competencies of administrative, financial communication and leadership skills to the livestock officers.

