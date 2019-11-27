UrduPoint.com
Moot At Sindh University Calls For Language To Serve As An Instrument Of National Harmony

Wed 27th November 2019

Moot at Sindh University calls for language to serve as an instrument of national harmony

Language should serve more as a unifying rather than dividing factor, we should promote linguistic culture that boosts receptive multi-lingualism guided by an ethos of mutual language-intelligibility aimed at increasing national unity in Pakistan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Language should serve more as a unifying rather than dividing factor, we should promote linguistic culture that boosts receptive multi-lingualism guided by an ethos of mutual language-intelligibility aimed at increasing national unity in Pakistan.

We are primarily an ethno-lingual society in which language comes to be seminal determinant of ethnic, socio-cultural and political identity.

The views were expressed during keynote speeches made by eminent linguists at the inaugural session of the 2nd National Research Student Conference organized by the Institute of English Language and Literature University of Sindh at Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium of Faculty of Arts on Wednesday.

According to university spokesman, the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat presided over the conference while noted linguists Prof. Ahmar Mahboob of the University of Sydney, Australia and Prof. Dr. Fauzia Shamim of Ziauddin University, Karachi were the keynote speakers.

Among others, Dr. Nukhba Taj Langah of Forman Christian College, Lahore, Mona Mamac of the University of Sydney, Australia, Dr. Fatima Dar of Iqra University, Karachi and Dr. Hassan Syed of IBA Sukkur University also presented research workshops.

In addition, 110 M. Phil and PhD scholars presented papers, posters and three minute thesis presentations in rotation in eight specially-set up technical session rooms at the institute of English Language and Literature.

The Vice chancellor Dr. Burfat, in his address said that SU-IELL had taken lead in Pakistan by introducing student-specific national moot for the second time with a view to encourage enrolled M. Phil and PhD scholars to share their researches with their peers and the seasoned scholars from across the country.

The university is meant exclusively for producing new vistas of knowledge where students come as a priority, he said and opined, we have to develop a culture of positive inter-dialogue among student researchers to be able to build upon one another's experiences and to seek updates on newly-arriving research trends.

Prof. Ahmar Mahboob and Dr. Fauzia Shamim delivered their speech on assigned topic and importance of adherence to ethical codes during the conduct of research project.

Among others, Dean, Faculty of Arts Prof. Dr. Hafiz Abdul Ghani Shaikh, Director IELL Prof. Dr. Tariq Hassan Umrani and Dr. Ghazal Kazim Syed also shared their views on the occasion.

The inaugural session was followed by technical sessions and poster and thesis presentations, leading further towards a befitting conclusion ceremony late in the evening-marking it as long, hard, eventful productive day.

The Pro Vice Chancellor Sindh University Thatta Campus Prof. Dr. Rafique Ahmed Memon, IELL past icons Dr. Asadullah Larik, Prof. Qalandar Shah Lakiyari and Dr. Khalida Farooqui also attended the conference among others.

