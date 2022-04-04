Moot on globalization Lokloric wisdom concludes at IIUI

The two-day International Conference on "Globalizing Lokloric Wisdom" on folk literature in Pakistani Languages at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) that focused on storytelling, folk poetry, Sufi poetry, religious harmony in Pakistani languages and the impact of folk literature and topics related to folk literature in Pakistani Languages concluded here yesterday at Faisal Masjid campus

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :The two-day International Conference on "Globalizing Lokloric Wisdom" on folk literature in Pakistani Languages at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) that focused on storytelling, folk poetry, Sufi poetry, religious harmony in Pakistani languages and the impact of folk literature and topics related to folk literature in Pakistani Languages concluded here yesterday at Faisal Masjid campus.

The speakers of the conference agreed that the cultural heritage of the world is facing the challenges of the digital age, in which folk literature and cultures will be able to survive only if they understand the requirements of the modern age. They opined that the prevailing harshness in societies global instability can be minimized through lokloric wisdom.

The conference that witnessed as many as 80 research papers was jointly organized by Iqbal International Institute for Research & Dialogue, IRD, IIUI, Department of English Literature, Faculty of Languages and Literature, FLL of the University in collaboration with the Higher education Commission, HEC, Islamabad at Quaid-E-Azam Auditorium, Faisal Masjid Campus, International Islamic University Islamabad.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony of the conference, Rector International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai stressed upon presenting our folk literature and culture to the world using modern resources. He said that the international media portrays Pakistan as a terrorist and unsecure country but the reality is quite the opposite. Projection of our history, folk literature and culture can help us present our real image that is all about peace and harmony, he added. On the occasion, he expressed his resolve that the International Islamic University would continue to play its role in preserving and promoting the traditions of the region.

Dr. Yousuf Kushk, Chairman, Pakistan academy of Letters said that we are proud of Pakistan's cultural heritage and should remain so. He told the conference participants that a National Museum of Pakistani Languages will be set up in Islamabad soon.

Dr. Yusuf lauded the efforts of the International Islamic University Islamabad for the revival and promotion of folk literature and culture.

Vice President (Academics), IIUI Prof. Dr. Ayaz Afsar and Vice President (R&E), Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed also attended the conference and shared their views about the theme of the conference.

Dr. Husnul Amin, Executive Director, Iqbal Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD), IIUI, emphasized on promotion of folk literature. Dr. Husnul Amin congratulated the moderator of the conference Dr. Sheraz Dasti and the organizing team of the conference on this occasion. He vowed that IRD would continue such constructive collobarations.

Dr. Najeeba Arif, Dean Faculty of Languages and Literature, FLL, IIUI during her speech elaborated folk-lore in detail. She added that the base of science is experience while folklore is the crux of human experience. She opined that while folklore is composed of experiences of centuries. Dr. Najeeba explained to the conference participants how folklore is the collective wisdom connected to experiences of human's lives through various interesting examples.

In various sessions, eminent scholars and literary and cultural experts spoke on various topics. During the two-day conference, Simon J. Bruner, a distinguished professor of social sciences at the American University of Wisconsin, spoke in detail about the dangers posed to folklore and culture in the digital age.

Several parallel meetings were also held on the second day, out of which Dr. Humaira Ashfaq, Head Department of urdu, FLL, Female Campus, IUI presided over the meeting on "Folk Culture and Presentation". In the meeting, experts discussed the history and tradition of theater in storytelling and Seraiki literature.

At the end of the conference commemorative shields were distributed among emerging researchers, intellectuals and the organizing team of the conference.