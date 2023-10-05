Open Menu

More Scholarships For UAF Students

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2023 | 08:17 PM

Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said on Thursday that a new scholarship namely Dr Abdul Hafeez Memorial Scholarship was launched for the UAF students, in addition to increasing amount of already offered Dr Sultan Ali Shukro Scholarship Endowment up to Rs.1 million for financial help of poor but deserving students of the university

During a meeting here, he said that the university had conferred an honorary degree on Dr. Sultan Ali Shukro in recognition of his academic services.

Similarly, the UAF was establishing the laboratory in the Department of Entomology as Dr. Abdul Hafeez Laboratory in honor of scientific and research services of Dr.

Abdul Hafeez.

He said that the scholarships were being provided to more than 7000 deserving students in UAF so that they could continue their education without any financial hurdle.

The philanthropists Hafeez Sultan Chaudhary and Dr. Pervez Sultan Chaudhary were also present in the meeting and they said that the UAF was an institution of international repute in the field of education and research. It was producing best professional manpower to meet the challenges being faced by the agriculture sector.

Director Financial Assistant and University Advancement Dr. Muhammad Ahsan Khan informed about the ongoing scholarships in the university.

