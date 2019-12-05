(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :NED University of Engineering and Technology will host its 28th convocation on Saturday with 2113 graduates and 843 postgraduates to receive their degrees on the occasion.

13 students of the university would also be conferred upon with doctorate while 27 shall be awarded with gold medals.

Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail will preside over the ceremony while Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood will address the convocation as the chief guest.

Sindh Chief Minister and a NED graduate, Syed Murad Ali Shah and Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University, Nisar Ahmad Khuhro and Chairman, Pakistan Engineering Council, Engineer Javed Saleem Qureishi would be guests of honor on the occasion.