More Than 9,100 Students Return To Wuhan University

WUHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :More than 9,100 students have returned to Wuhan University in the provincial capital of central China's Hubei Province some eight months after the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic in the once hard-hit city.

Undergraduate students will make up for missed courses from Aug. 24 to Sept. 4 at the university, one of the most prestigious universities in China.

Zhang Shaodong, head of the Undergraduate College of Wuhan University, said the makeup courses, covering 106 subjects, are designed to reinforce and supplement the online courses offered during the epidemic to ensure teaching quality.

Experiments and other courses that have to be conducted offline are also arranged during the period, Zhang said.

In a classroom, students wearing masks attended a physics lecture on Monday.

"Returning to how things used to be, studying in a classroom is more familiar, and we can timely interact and communicate with the professor," said Zhao Sibo, one of the students.

Shi Ying, a professor with the university's school of physics and technology, said he had spent a long time preparing for the course.

"I feel comforted to see everybody sitting here together in class again. I hope we can all continue to do so," Shi said.

The university's offline library also reopened Monday. Those who want to enter the library are required to present their QR health codes, have their temperatures taken and wear masks.

No new confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected cases of COVID-19 were reported in Hubei Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

Hubei has reported a total of 68,139 confirmed COVID-19 cases, mostly in Wuhan, and 63,626 patients have been cured and discharged from hospital. The disease has claimed 4,512 lives in the province.

