MoU Signed Between Fatima Jinnah Women University & Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute Of Science And Technology

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 12:11 AM

MoU signed between Fatima Jinnah Women University & Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) and Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) at VC-Office FJWU, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ):A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) and Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) at VC-Office FJWU, Rawalpindi.

The memorandum calls for collaboration in research and faculty exchange between the two universities.

The memorandum was signed by Khusro Pervez Khan, Head of Campus Dr M Asif Khan, HoD Management Sciences from SZABIST and VC FJWU, Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir and Dr Ch Shoaib Akhtar, Director ORIC from FJWU.

Whereas the two universities desire to develop academic cooperation in various fields and agreed to initiate collaborative activities in academic areas of mutual interest such as exchange of faculty and researchers for purpose of teaching, conducting lectures and research, exchange of expertise, exchange of students, conducting collaborative research projects and organizing joint symposia, seminars and conferences as well as sharing of academic information and materials.

Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir while addressing the ceremony said the MoU would lead to exchange of faculty and students and collaboration in joint projects.

