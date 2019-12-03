MOU signed between Fatima Jinnah Women University, IEP

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Monday was signed between Department of Electronic Engineering, the Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) and Institute of Engineers -Pakistan (IEP) at VC-Office FJWU

The memorandum calls for collaboration in electronic engineering institute collectively conferences, Industrial linkages, research instruction, and resource person exchange between Institute of Engineers -Pakistan (IEP) and FJWU.

Addressing on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, FJWU Dr. Saima Hamid said the university was proud to collaborate with such a prestigious institute that reflected the sustained collaboration between the FJWU and Electronic Engineering field.