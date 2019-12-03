UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MOU Signed Between Fatima Jinnah Women University, IEP

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 12:15 AM

MOU signed between Fatima Jinnah Women University, IEP

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Monday was signed between Department of Electronic Engineering, the Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) and Institute of Engineers -Pakistan (IEP) at VC-Office FJWU

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ):Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Monday was signed between Department of Electronic Engineering, the Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) and Institute of Engineers -Pakistan (IEP) at VC-Office FJWU.

The memorandum calls for collaboration in electronic engineering institute collectively conferences, Industrial linkages, research instruction, and resource person exchange between Institute of Engineers -Pakistan (IEP) and FJWU.

Addressing on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, FJWU Dr. Saima Hamid said the university was proud to collaborate with such a prestigious institute that reflected the sustained collaboration between the FJWU and Electronic Engineering field.

Related Topics

Exchange Fatima Jinnah Women University

Recent Stories

Trump, Netanyahu Discuss 'Threat From Iran,' Other ..

26 minutes ago

Oman Proposes Holding Conference on Middle East, Y ..

26 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Pr ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Prince ..

1 hour ago

NMC participates in Saudi Media Forum

1 hour ago

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa grie ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.