MoU signed between FJWU-Rozan to address violence against women

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ):Fatima Jinnah Women University and Rozan, a non-governmental organization on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly fight against gender injustice and violence against women.

According to a FJWU spokesperson, gender based violence (GBV) is a serious and alarming phenomenon in the world that is why it is recognized under Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) which focus on promotion of gender equality and women empowerment.

She informed that the World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that 35 percent of the women worldwide had experienced either physical or sexual intimate partner violence. Notably women also face other forms of violence and the actual proportion of women who face some forms of violence may be larger.

According to WHO, there is a clear need to prevent the occurrence of violence and to provide necessary services for women experiencing violence.

To address this phenomenon, FJWU in collaboration with Rozan would make efforts to fight the gender injustice with focus on youth, civil society organizations and academia, she added.

According to different surveys, the COVID-19 has brought many significant changes in work, family routines and lifestyles. Due to the lockdown, there has been an increase in cases related to GBV globally.

Keeping in view these circumstances, FJWU and Rozan have decided to carry out joint research to explore the dimension of domestic violence in context of COVID 19. This mutual project will provide an overview of the dimensions of domestic violence in selected areas of Rawalpindi district. The findings of this project will also identify the future coordination and advocacy work to address these issues with reference to domestic violence.

Working with women and youth is at the core of both the organizations.

On similar lines, FJWU is also coordinating with Potohar Organization for Development and Advocacy (PODA), a women's rights non-governmental organization working for the promotion and protection of human rights particularly in rural areas of Pakistan. The aim of this collaboration is to promote the vision of the Government of Pakistan to create a democratic society based on gender equity, economic justice and human rights, she said adding, both the organizations would also jointly work for the development and empowerment of young girls and women, focusing COVID-19 awareness, entrepreneurship, public health education, women's human rights and citizenship rights education. Both the organizations would also work for awareness and implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the area of gender equality and health communication in Pakistan.

Vice Chancellor (VC), FJWU, Dr. Saima Hamid has always emphasized on community development as she believes that the universities should produce some impactful, solution orientated research to address local issues, she added.

In addition to this collaboration, the VC has also inaugurated multiple community support programs including 'Mobile Physics lab' project to support the government school children's understanding of science concepts in the surrounding areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Under her leadership, FJWU has signed MoUs with multiple government and non-government organizations to accelerate the research activities in FJWU.