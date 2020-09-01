UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoU Signed Between FJWU-Rozan To Address Violence Against Women

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 06:20 PM

MoU signed between FJWU-Rozan to address violence against women

Fatima Jinnah Women University and Rozan, a non-governmental organization on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly fight against gender injustice and violence against women

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ):Fatima Jinnah Women University and Rozan, a non-governmental organization on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly fight against gender injustice and violence against women.

According to a FJWU spokesperson, gender based violence (GBV) is a serious and alarming phenomenon in the world that is why it is recognized under Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) which focus on promotion of gender equality and women empowerment.

She informed that the World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that 35 percent of the women worldwide had experienced either physical or sexual intimate partner violence. Notably women also face other forms of violence and the actual proportion of women who face some forms of violence may be larger.

According to WHO, there is a clear need to prevent the occurrence of violence and to provide necessary services for women experiencing violence.

To address this phenomenon, FJWU in collaboration with Rozan would make efforts to fight the gender injustice with focus on youth, civil society organizations and academia, she added.

According to different surveys, the COVID-19 has brought many significant changes in work, family routines and lifestyles. Due to the lockdown, there has been an increase in cases related to GBV globally.

Keeping in view these circumstances, FJWU and Rozan have decided to carry out joint research to explore the dimension of domestic violence in context of COVID 19. This mutual project will provide an overview of the dimensions of domestic violence in selected areas of Rawalpindi district. The findings of this project will also identify the future coordination and advocacy work to address these issues with reference to domestic violence.

Working with women and youth is at the core of both the organizations.

On similar lines, FJWU is also coordinating with Potohar Organization for Development and Advocacy (PODA), a women's rights non-governmental organization working for the promotion and protection of human rights particularly in rural areas of Pakistan. The aim of this collaboration is to promote the vision of the Government of Pakistan to create a democratic society based on gender equity, economic justice and human rights, she said adding, both the organizations would also jointly work for the development and empowerment of young girls and women, focusing COVID-19 awareness, entrepreneurship, public health education, women's human rights and citizenship rights education. Both the organizations would also work for awareness and implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the area of gender equality and health communication in Pakistan.

Vice Chancellor (VC), FJWU, Dr. Saima Hamid has always emphasized on community development as she believes that the universities should produce some impactful, solution orientated research to address local issues, she added.

In addition to this collaboration, the VC has also inaugurated multiple community support programs including 'Mobile Physics lab' project to support the government school children's understanding of science concepts in the surrounding areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Under her leadership, FJWU has signed MoUs with multiple government and non-government organizations to accelerate the research activities in FJWU.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Education Mobile Civil Society Young Rawalpindi Sudanese Pound May Citizenship Women Fatima Jinnah Women University Family Government

Recent Stories

Asim Bajwa will clear his position in one or two d ..

3 minutes ago

Sharjah, Delhi explore collaboration in key sector ..

5 minutes ago

DEWA reviews progress on SWRO-based desalination p ..

5 minutes ago

Japan to provide debt relief to Pakistan

17 minutes ago

RTA approves 8th edition of Dubai’s Railway Prot ..

21 minutes ago

A constituent meeting of the Association "Türkmen ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.