UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoU Signed Between NAVTTC And SSUET

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 03:41 PM

MoU signed between NAVTTC and SSUET

Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) for 2nd Batch of NAVTTC High Tech Training in Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) for 2nd Batch of NAVTTC High Tech Training in Pakistan.

Director General (Sindh) NAVTTC, Ms Nabila Umer expressed her satisfaction on the successful completion of Batch 1 training, said a statement issued by SSUET here on Wednesday.

She said that the intent and purpose of both parties is to implement the Prime Minister's "Skill for All" Hunarmand Pakistan Program (Kamyab Jawan).

The SSUET would conduct training in five trades including certification in IT (Game Development and Modelling), internet of Things (IOT) System Development and Applications, Networking and Cloud Computing, Project Management Professional and Industrial Automation (PLC/HMI/SCADA).

The students would be given NAVTTC certificates at the completion of the course.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Prime Minister Internet Technology All National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

China appoints officials for new agency on disease ..

38 seconds ago

Under-pressure US police officers tempted to leave ..

39 seconds ago

Four injure in a clash between two groups

41 seconds ago

Out of total ventilators only 5 available at Nisht ..

45 seconds ago

School in US Bans Teachers Inoculated Against COVI ..

6 minutes ago

Farrukh Habib to take oath as state minister for i ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.