MoU signed between NAVTTC and SSUET

Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) for 2nd Batch of NAVTTC High Tech Training in Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) for 2nd Batch of NAVTTC High Tech Training in Pakistan.

Director General (Sindh) NAVTTC, Ms Nabila Umer expressed her satisfaction on the successful completion of Batch 1 training, said a statement issued by SSUET here on Wednesday.

She said that the intent and purpose of both parties is to implement the Prime Minister's "Skill for All" Hunarmand Pakistan Program (Kamyab Jawan).

The SSUET would conduct training in five trades including certification in IT (Game Development and Modelling), internet of Things (IOT) System Development and Applications, Networking and Cloud Computing, Project Management Professional and Industrial Automation (PLC/HMI/SCADA).

The students would be given NAVTTC certificates at the completion of the course.