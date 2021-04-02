MoU signed for free and quality education to children of police martyrs

Islamabad Police have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with various educational institutions for free education to children of police martyrs and 50 percent fee concession to the serving and retired employees of the force

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021) Islamabad Police have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with various educational institutions for free education to children of police martyrs and 50 percent fee concession to the serving and retired employees of the force.

On behalf of Islamabad Police, the accord was signed by SSP Headquarters Naveed Atif with various educational institutions following directions from IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman to ensure quality education facilities to the children of policemen.

The schools included the Smart School, Nicon Group of Colleges, Air foundation, Islamabad Science School and College, American Lycetuff and International Learning Hub School.

As per MoU, admission fee and security fee are also not applicable for children of Martyrs.

Upto 50 percent concession would be given to the children of serving and retired policemen on admission fee, security fee and tuition fee while upto 25 percent concession to them on monthly tuition fee.



Islamabad Science School and College would provide 100 percent free education to the children of martyred policemen and to charge 50 percent admission fee, security and tuition fee from children of serving and retired policemen.

Nicon Group of Colleges would offer 100 percent concession to children of martyred personnel while to provide concession of 100 percent and 50 percent in spoken English and Chinese language courses respectively to others.

It would also offer 35 percent conession in fee structure of bachelor degree.

Air Foundation School System and Smart School System would provide 50 percent concession in monthly tuition fees while 100 percent concession for children of martyred cops.

American Lycetuff and International Learning Hub School would provide 50 percent concession to children of serving and retired cops while 80 percent concession would be made for the children of martyred policemen and Rs.

3,000 to be charged as Registration fee.

Police officials have been asked to bring original NIC, Departmental Card or other solid evidence of association with Islamabad police during visit to the respective schools for admission purposes of their children.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman thanked the management of these educational institutions for this agreement who are contributing a lot for quality education.

He said that welfare of Islamabad policemen is at top priority while equal education and health facilities would be provided to each policemen whether from officer or lower cadre.

The management of educational institutions said that sacrifices of Islamabad police martyrs would be remembered for ever and this is a humble gesture to support their families.

" it is our responsibility to ensure welfare of families of those policemen who sacrificed their lives for our better future," the IGP remarked.