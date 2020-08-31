UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoU Signed To Establish Madrassa-based Business Incubation Center

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 05:56 PM

MoU signed to establish Madrassa-based Business Incubation Center

Pakistan's first ever state of the art madrassa-based business incubation center will be established at Jamia Naeemia in Mughalpura Lahore with the sole purpose to serve the cause of economic mainstreaming of the madrassa students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ):Pakistan's first ever state of the art madrassa-based business incubation center will be established at Jamia Naeemia in Mughalpura Lahore with the sole purpose to serve the cause of economic mainstreaming of the madrassa students.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) in that regard has been signed here on Monday between Jamia Naeemia Lahore and Shaoor Foundation for Education and Awareness (SFEA), Islamabad.

Pakistan's first ever state of the art madrassa-based business incubation center will be established at an area of 6500 square feet in the new building of Jamia Naeemia in Mughalpura, Lahore.

The purpose of this initiative would be to serve the cause of economic mainstreaming of the madrassa students and graduates and create more socio-economic opportunities for other marginalized populations.

The incubation center shall provide basic entrepreneurial trainings, incubation facility, mentorship and networking opportunities to madrassa students and graduates.

Moreover, it would serve as a knowledge center for peace and civic education along with enhancement of employability and soft skills.

"There have been many discussions about mainstreaming madrassas and their inclusion. In my opinion, preparing students to take entrepreneurial journeys, providing skills to secure jobs and economic opportunities for themselves and others meanwhile inculcating sense of civic and peace education is the best madrassa reform one could think of � and we have taken the first tiny step in the right direction", said Syed Ali Hameed who's the executive director of Shaoor Foundation and Islamabad based serial entrepreneur.

"No young person should be left behind because of his or her social backgrounds, religious affiliation or gender � this incubation center would be inclusive in all domains", he further said.

"Madrassas are meant to impart Islamic education to the students and make them effective part of the society. Providing them economic opportunities would not only empower the young people who do not get opportunities otherwise but also prepare a pool of responsible citizens contributing in country's economy. Young men and women need society's patronage and we must do everything in our capacities to provide them so" said Dr. Allama Raghib Hussain Naeemi, principal Jamia Naeemia.

Shaoor Foundation aspires to strengthen the process of socio-economic development and empowerment of the disadvantaged sections of the society at the grassroots level, especially women and youth.

Jamia Naeemia and Jamia Sirajia (female branch of Jamia Naeemia) have male and female students from across Pakistan and have associated madrassas as well, besides being based in provincial capital.

The inclusion of Jamia Naeemia and Jamia Sirajia within the entrepreneurial ecosystem of Pakistan would start a new era for madrassas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Business Education Young Male Women All From Best Jobs

Recent Stories

PSX Regional Head visits LCCI

2 minutes ago

Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Hashim Jawan Bakht appea ..

17 minutes ago

Building collapses in sialkot

20 minutes ago

DHA conducted anti-dengue drive

20 minutes ago

Police get success in its security plan on Muharra ..

20 minutes ago

Police arrest two drug peddlers

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.